Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

FIW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,480. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $108.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.53.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

