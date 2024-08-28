Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after buying an additional 1,248,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after buying an additional 973,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after buying an additional 965,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,906 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.