Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV remained flat at $78.30 during trading on Wednesday. 454,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,243. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.