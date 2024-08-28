Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 226 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.05. 2,022,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,679. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

