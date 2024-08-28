Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,774,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,381,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

