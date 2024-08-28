Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 465,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,397 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 153,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,376. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.