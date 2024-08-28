Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.70. 255,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,941. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

