Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOV. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of DNOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,143 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $270.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

