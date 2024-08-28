Harbour Investments Inc. Has $831,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 346,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,876. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

