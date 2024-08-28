Harbour Investments Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,910,000 after buying an additional 113,025 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,686,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. 60,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,238. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58.
Global X MLP ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
