Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. 4,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,007. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

