Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Exact Sciences by 46.4% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,470.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.0 %

EXAS stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

