Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 12,963 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.81% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QFLR. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,110,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:QFLR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 12,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

