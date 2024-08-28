Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $441.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,620,959 shares of company stock valued at $732,931,226. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

