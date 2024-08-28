Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 6,178 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.67% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 24.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS DMAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. 6,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

