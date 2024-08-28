Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT – Free Report) by 25,832.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 13.74% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

NYSEARCA:JUNT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 2,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,353. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $31.28.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (JUNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JUNT was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

