Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,501 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICS. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85,999 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 62,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FICS remained flat at $36.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3357 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

