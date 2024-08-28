Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 86,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 748,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,367 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 150,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 3,711,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,888,391. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.