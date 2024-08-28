Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JANJ. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January in the first quarter worth $520,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $7,731,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JANJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,816. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (JANJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

