Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,400,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,671,512. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

