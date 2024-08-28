Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 4,959 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 200,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 682,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

