Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 million, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

