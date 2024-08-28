Head to Head Analysis: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF)

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro.eu and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro.eu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic $287.00 million 0.46 -$317.00 million ($11.98) -0.45

Allegro.eu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allegro.eu and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro.eu 0 1 1 0 2.50 ContextLogic 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Allegro.eu and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro.eu N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -131.05% -115.96% -62.36%

Summary

Allegro.eu beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket. The company also operates ceneo.pl, a multi-category price comparison site; and eBilet, an event ticket sales site facilitating the sale of a range of entertainment, cultural, family, and sports events. Further, it operates Allegro Pay, a consumer finance and lending solutions provider; Opennet.pl, a technology solutions provider for logistics; X-press Couriers, a same day delivery courier service; and SkyNet Customes Brokers, a customs broker agency. In addition, it is involved in the data processing, hosting, and related activities; other information technology and computer service activities; computer facilities management activities; and software-related and computer consultancy activities. The company was formerly known as Adinan Super Topco S.a r.l. and changed its name to Allegro.eu SA in August 2020. Allegro.eu SA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

