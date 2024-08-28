Head-To-Head Comparison: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) vs. AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) and AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and AKITA Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -4.73% -28.10% -3.08% AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. AKITA Drilling pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.5%. Nabors Industries pays out -0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AKITA Drilling pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 0 4 2 0 2.33 AKITA Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nabors Industries and AKITA Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nabors Industries currently has a consensus price target of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than AKITA Drilling.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabors Industries and AKITA Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.93 billion 0.29 -$11.78 million ($13.81) -5.77 AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A $1.32 0.81

AKITA Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AKITA Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of AKITA Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

