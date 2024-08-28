Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,704 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group comprises approximately 5.8% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Healthcare Services Group worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 537.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after buying an additional 167,779 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 292,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,947. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $817.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

