Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) PT Raised to $25.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 1,177,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

