HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.80. HEICO has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,126.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.78.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

