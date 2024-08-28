HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $248.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Get HEICO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HEI

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. HEICO has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.80.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American National Bank bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.