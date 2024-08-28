HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Robert W. Baird

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $243.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $258.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.80.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,126.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

