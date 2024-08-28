HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $272.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $272.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.89.

HEICO Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.80. HEICO has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $258.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 61.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,625 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in HEICO by 23.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 66.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

