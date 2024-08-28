Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.72. 21,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 162,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 2.0 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.
Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $44,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $58,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
