Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.85% of Helen of Troy worth $81,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

HELE stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. 4,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,497. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

