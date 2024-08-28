Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 91,396 shares traded.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 164,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,124,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 94,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

