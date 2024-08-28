Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $6.92

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $6.78. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 113,807 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Hello Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $944.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $22,553,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

