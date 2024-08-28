Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 2.4 %
HESAY opened at $238.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.25 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $174.59 and a 52-week high of $264.80.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- Stock Average Calculator
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.