Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTG. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG remained flat at $61.56 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.