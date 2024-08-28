Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Vistra by 69.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $376,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $23,034,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

