Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock valued at $25,111,350. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.10. The stock had a trading volume of 134,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.48 and its 200 day moving average is $208.55. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $245.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.