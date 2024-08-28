Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 104,233 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 104,233 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.46. 455,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

