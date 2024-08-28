Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WING traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $403.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,774. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.73.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

