Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 128,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

