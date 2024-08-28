Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,168,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,884,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,099,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $180.08. 961,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

