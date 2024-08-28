Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 4,660 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PYPL stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.39. 2,296,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,358,080. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

