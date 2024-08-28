Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.90. 3,813,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,972,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.