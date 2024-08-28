Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $17.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $889.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,208. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $961.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.84.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

