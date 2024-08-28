Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TNF LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,474,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,887,607. The company has a market cap of $204.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,829. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

