Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $411,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.81. 514,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.