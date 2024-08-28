Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 227 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 136,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,398. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

