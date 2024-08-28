Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 4%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.06. 4,540,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,843,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,464.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 973,516 shares of company stock worth $19,323,566. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

