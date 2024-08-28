HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 16th

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
HireQuest has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
HireQuest Stock Performance
HQI opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $50,965.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,064,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,950 shares of company stock worth $122,118. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
