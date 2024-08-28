HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 16th

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

HireQuest has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

HireQuest Stock Performance

HQI opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $50,965.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,064,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,950 shares of company stock worth $122,118. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

